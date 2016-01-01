Jamie Dilorenzo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Dilorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Dilorenzo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jamie Dilorenzo, APRN
Jamie Dilorenzo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Jamie Dilorenzo works at
Jamie Dilorenzo's Office Locations
-
1
Bluestone Physician Services Fl LLC10150 Highland Manor Dr Ste 240, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 259-1013
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jamie Dilorenzo?
About Jamie Dilorenzo, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053437855
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Dilorenzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Dilorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jamie Dilorenzo works at
Jamie Dilorenzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Dilorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Dilorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Dilorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.