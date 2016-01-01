See All Physicians Assistants in Lakeland, FL
Jamie Durchin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (2)
Overview

Jamie Durchin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL. 

Jamie Durchin works at Tri County Human Services in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri County Human Services
    1409 Meadowbrook Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 709-8543

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Jamie Durchin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649354812
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jamie Durchin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jamie Durchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jamie Durchin works at Tri County Human Services in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Jamie Durchin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jamie Durchin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Durchin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Durchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Durchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

