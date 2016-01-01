Dr. Freda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamie Freda, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Freda, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Freda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thriveworks345 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 102, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 842-5168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freda?
About Dr. Jamie Freda, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114419116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freda works at
Dr. Freda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.