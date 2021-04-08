See All Physicians Assistants in Bend, OR
Jamie Freeman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (12)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jamie Freeman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. 

Jamie Freeman works at PRAXIS MEDICAL GROUP in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Praxis Medical Group Inc.
    929 Sw Simpson Ave, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 389-7741
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Jamie Freeman is amazing with her knowledge, caring, empathy, compassion and so much more. I would and have referred people to Jamie Freeman and High Lakes Health Care/Praxis Medical. Jamie Freeman has done so much for me as her patient. She's very thorough and takes time with concerns about medical conditions. She has literally saved my life. I have the utmost respect for her. I personally want to say, "Thank you always Jamie Freeman". There's no one like you. In my entire adult life, i've never had better health care than with Jamie Freeman and her colleagues at High Lakes Health Care/Praxis Medical Group. Thank you Jamie.
    Julia A. Oldham — Apr 08, 2021
    Photo: Jamie Freeman, PA
    About Jamie Freeman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396753257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Freeman works at PRAXIS MEDICAL GROUP in Bend, OR. View the full address on Jamie Freeman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jamie Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Freeman.

