Jamie Heinz, MS

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jamie Heinz, MS is a Counselor in New Albany, IN. 

Jamie Heinz works at Ginny Tackett LMFT in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ginny Tackett LMFT
    3122 Blackiston Mill Rd Ste B, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Jamie Heinz, MS

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871892802
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jamie Heinz, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Heinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jamie Heinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jamie Heinz works at Ginny Tackett LMFT in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Jamie Heinz’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Jamie Heinz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Heinz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Heinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Heinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

