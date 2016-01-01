See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Jamie Holsonback, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jamie Holsonback, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Jamie Holsonback works at Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians
    8420 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 850, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1181
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Jamie Holsonback, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912914250
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

