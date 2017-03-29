Jamie Kopfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Kopfman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jamie Kopfman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Junction, CO.
Locations
Primary Care Partners3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 256-5211Monday3:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 10:00pmThursday3:00pm - 10:00pmFriday3:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Western Colorado Physicians Group1120 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 241-6011
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a excellent provider!!! She gets down on my level & is very comforting; like I'm talking to a good friend. I can't say enough good things about her, I hope she never leaves the valley because there is no one else like her!!!
About Jamie Kopfman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679659759
Jamie Kopfman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Kopfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jamie Kopfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Kopfman.
