Jamie Macknet, ARNP
Overview of Jamie Macknet, ARNP
Jamie Macknet, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Loma Linda, CA.
Jamie Macknet works at
Jamie Macknet's Office Locations
Teresa P Avants MD Inc25815 Barton Rd Ste 103, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Macknet is caring and focused on her patients' needs. She goes the extra mile by making sure appropriate tests identify less common conditions. She listens.
About Jamie Macknet, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427177518
Jamie Macknet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Macknet accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Macknet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jamie Macknet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Macknet.
