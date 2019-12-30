See All Nurse Practitioners in Madisonville, KY
Jamie Miller, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jamie Miller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jamie Miller, APRN

Jamie Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Madisonville, KY. 

Jamie Miller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Madisonville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jamie Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery
    800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 326-3800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Miller?

    Dec 30, 2019
    Dr.Jamie Miller has always been 100% excellance. She does not know how to fail. I have been her paitent since 2013. Every since a Complete Total Thyroidectomy. Graves Disease, Hyperthyroidism to Aquired Hypothyroidism. To CGM Monitoring. Ordering Lab Work. Always Professional. Always Checks levels, Vit.D . To even my diet and glucose things. Always encourages me. You cannot ask for anyone better. She is a blessing. Also *timely* and always smiling.
    Kelly Piper. — Dec 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Miller, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Miller, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Miller to family and friends

    Jamie Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Miller, APRN.

    About Jamie Miller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184646630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Miller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Madisonville, KY. View the full address on Jamie Miller’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jamie Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jamie Miller, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.