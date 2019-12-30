Jamie Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Miller, APRN
Jamie Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Madisonville, KY.
Jamie Miller's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 326-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jamie Miller has always been 100% excellance. She does not know how to fail. I have been her paitent since 2013. Every since a Complete Total Thyroidectomy. Graves Disease, Hyperthyroidism to Aquired Hypothyroidism. To CGM Monitoring. Ordering Lab Work. Always Professional. Always Checks levels, Vit.D . To even my diet and glucose things. Always encourages me. You cannot ask for anyone better. She is a blessing. Also *timely* and always smiling.
About Jamie Miller, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184646630
