Jamie Moses, APN
Overview of Jamie Moses, APN
Jamie Moses, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Jamie Moses' Office Locations
University Diabetes & Endocrinology5616 Brainerd Rd Ste 208, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 265-3561
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knows her stuff, very professional and pleasant manner. Takes time to answer questions. You won’t leave appointment feeling you were rushed through. Highly recommend
About Jamie Moses, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356684369
Frequently Asked Questions
Jamie Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Moses accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jamie Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Moses.
