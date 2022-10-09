See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Jamie Pozniak, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jamie Pozniak, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jamie Pozniak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1675 E Melrose St Ste 101-103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jamie Pozniak?

    Oct 09, 2022
    Jamie has been part of my care for over 2 yeas now. First hand surgery he assisted was June of 2020. I injured it worse recently and had it operated on again today. I trust him as much as the surgeon. I see him for more than half of my appointments. My first surgery was a success. I’m hoping this second one turns out just as good. Recovery will be tougher with triple the work that was done. But I know I can do it!! I have even sent my husband to Jamie for a finger injury. It definitely encourages healing when your surgeon looks like Jamie!????Don’t hesitate to use Ortho AZ with Dr Stanbury and Jamie by your bedside!!
    Gina Whitmarsh — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jamie Pozniak, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jamie Pozniak, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jamie Pozniak to family and friends

    Jamie Pozniak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jamie Pozniak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamie Pozniak, PA-C.

    About Jamie Pozniak, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114438397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Pozniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Pozniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Pozniak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Pozniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Pozniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Pozniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jamie Pozniak, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.