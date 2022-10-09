Jamie Pozniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Pozniak, PA-C
Overview
Jamie Pozniak, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1675 E Melrose St Ste 101-103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie has been part of my care for over 2 yeas now. First hand surgery he assisted was June of 2020. I injured it worse recently and had it operated on again today. I trust him as much as the surgeon. I see him for more than half of my appointments. My first surgery was a success. I’m hoping this second one turns out just as good. Recovery will be tougher with triple the work that was done. But I know I can do it!! I have even sent my husband to Jamie for a finger injury. It definitely encourages healing when your surgeon looks like Jamie!????Don’t hesitate to use Ortho AZ with Dr Stanbury and Jamie by your bedside!!
About Jamie Pozniak, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114438397
Frequently Asked Questions
