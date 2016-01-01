See All Physical Therapists in Foothill Ranch, CA
Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Foothill Ranch, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT

Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Foothill Ranch, CA. 

Dr. Proffitt works at Intecore Physical Therapy in Foothill Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Proffitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intecore Physical Therapy
    26700 Towne Centre Dr Ste 120, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 334-0170

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Proffitt?

Photo: Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Proffitt to family and friends

Dr. Proffitt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Proffitt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT.

About Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770100448
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Proffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Proffitt works at Intecore Physical Therapy in Foothill Ranch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Proffitt’s profile.

Dr. Proffitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proffitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proffitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jamie Proffitt, DPT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.