Dr. Jamie Rosenberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Rosenberg, OD
Overview of Dr. Jamie Rosenberg, OD
Dr. Jamie Rosenberg, OD is an Optometrist in Bedford, OH.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Eye Clinic320 Broadway Ave, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 252-1153
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Dr. Rosenberg is personable, professional and very knowledgeable in her field. She takes the time to explain her process and any findings during the exam. She also listens to your concerns, answering any questions you may have. Dr. Rosenberg has earned every one of these 5 stars!!
About Dr. Jamie Rosenberg, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689029795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.