Jamie Ross, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jamie Ross, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Smithtown, NY. 

Jamie Ross works at Jamie Ross, LMFT, PLLC in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Smithtown Psychiatric Services Llp
    2 Brooksite Dr Ste 220, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 312-7123
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2017
    Let me start by saying I have been seeing different therapists since I was 17 years old and never quite found one that fit, that is until I began therapy with Ms. Ross. She has more certifications than all of my other therapists combined and serves a wide clientele.
    Michael Woltmann in Stony Brook, NY — Feb 27, 2017
    Photo: Jamie Ross, LMFT
    About Jamie Ross, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1982926291
