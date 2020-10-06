See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MO
Jamie Sims, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jamie Sims, FNP

Jamie Sims, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Jamie Sims works at OCH Evergreen Clinic in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jamie Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    OCH Evergreen
    1540 E Evergreen St, Springfield, MO 65803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 823-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 06, 2020
After losing my Primary Care Dr. abruptly to retirement, ( amidst Covid) I realized I would have a difficult time procuring another Primary due to the fact I was a chronic pain patient taking medications that are difficult to obtain. After several bad experiences, I took all of my records and MRI's to her office. She was amazing. She listened and reviewed my records and did not treat me in a dismissive manner as the others had. As a senior patient (64) I had not expected to be treated by the others as a drug seeking dirtball. Ms. Sims did NOT do that. She has a caring, compassionate manner, treating me with the kindness and respect I deserve. I would highly recommend this facility and Jamie Sims to anyone seeking care with excellent follow-up.
Very satiisfied patient — Oct 06, 2020
About Jamie Sims, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801425319
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jamie Sims, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jamie Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jamie Sims works at OCH Evergreen Clinic in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Jamie Sims’s profile.

Jamie Sims has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Sims.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

