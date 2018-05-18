Jamie Staab-Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN
Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Jamie Staab-Peters' Office Locations
Douglas County Community Mental Health Center4102 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 444-7000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My Father has been a patient of Jamie's for several years and she has been so available, attentive, thorough and understanding. As a family member dealing with parent with a dementia is heart breaking. Jamie has provided such outstanding complete attentive care to our Father, it has made our coping and anxiety so comfortable for all of us. I would highly recommend her without hesitation she is absolutely amazing.
About Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740504810
Jamie Staab-Peters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Staab-Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
