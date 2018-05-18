See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN

Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Jamie Staab-Peters works at Douglas County Community Mental Health Center in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jamie Staab-Peters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas County Community Mental Health Center
    4102 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 444-7000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    May 18, 2018
    My Father has been a patient of Jamie's for several years and she has been so available, attentive, thorough and understanding. As a family member dealing with parent with a dementia is heart breaking. Jamie has provided such outstanding complete attentive care to our Father, it has made our coping and anxiety so comfortable for all of us. I would highly recommend her without hesitation she is absolutely amazing.
    Lula Slotky in Omaha, NE — May 18, 2018
    About Jamie Staab-Peters, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740504810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Staab-Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Staab-Peters works at Douglas County Community Mental Health Center in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Jamie Staab-Peters’s profile.

    Jamie Staab-Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Staab-Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Staab-Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Staab-Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

