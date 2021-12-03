See All Nurse Practitioners in Lubbock, TX
Jamie Stice, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jamie Stice, NP

Jamie Stice, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX. 

Jamie Stice works at Lubbock Family Medicine in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jamie Stice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care Specialists of America LLC
    7008 Indiana Ave Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 698-8088
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Jamie Stice, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730437260
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Stice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Stice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Stice works at Lubbock Family Medicine in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Jamie Stice’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jamie Stice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Stice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Stice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Stice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

