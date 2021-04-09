Jamie Vanauker, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Vanauker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Vanauker, APRN
Overview of Jamie Vanauker, APRN
Jamie Vanauker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jamie Vanauker's Office Locations
- 1 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 1B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 312-3321
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie is such an amazing health care provider. I had a virtual visit with her and she took her time with me. I never felt rushed, she listened she asked questions she was extremely thorough. She ordered a bunch of tests which came back with concerns so I'm following up with her to discuss a treatment plan. I highly recommend her to anyone who'll listen.
About Jamie Vanauker, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417460692
Frequently Asked Questions
