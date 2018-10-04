Overview

Dr. Jamie Walker, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University, Seattle, Wa.



Dr. Walker works at Kamala Mind Body Wellness, Kirkland, WA in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.