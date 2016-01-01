Dr. Jamie Whalen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Whalen, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jamie Whalen, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gilbert, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3651 E Baseline Rd Ste E-204, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 272-4740
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jamie Whalen, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457669798
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whalen accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whalen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.