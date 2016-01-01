Dr. Jamila Pellam Palmer, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellam Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamila Pellam Palmer, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamila Pellam Palmer, DNP
Dr. Jamila Pellam Palmer, DNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Dr. Pellam Palmer works at
Dr. Pellam Palmer's Office Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7790
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamila Pellam Palmer, DNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1770909699
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pellam Palmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pellam Palmer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pellam Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellam Palmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellam Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellam Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellam Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.