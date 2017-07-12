See All Chiropractors in Sunrise, FL
Overview

Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC is a Chiropractor in Sunrise, FL. 

Dr. Buchholz works at Sunrise Physical Medicine and Wellness center, Inc. in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Downstate Chiropractic Center
    4507 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-6233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2017
    My visits with Dr. Jan were excellent. He relieved me of my pain by using different helpful techniques. I had lower back pain for months and every time I went into the office I had less and less pain. He solved the problem instead of treating the symptoms. He and his staff are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Jan keeps you at ease with his humor and professional attitude. I wouldn't change a thing about my chiropractic experience with Dr. Jan. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Adam Langus in Coral Springs, FL — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629179775
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • S.U.N.Y. At Stony Brook
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchholz works at Sunrise Physical Medicine and Wellness center, Inc. in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Buchholz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.