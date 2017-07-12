Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC
Overview
Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC is a Chiropractor in Sunrise, FL.
Dr. Buchholz works at
Locations
Downstate Chiropractic Center4507 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-6233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr. Jan were excellent. He relieved me of my pain by using different helpful techniques. I had lower back pain for months and every time I went into the office I had less and less pain. He solved the problem instead of treating the symptoms. He and his staff are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Jan keeps you at ease with his humor and professional attitude. I wouldn't change a thing about my chiropractic experience with Dr. Jan. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jan Buchholz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- S.U.N.Y. At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchholz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchholz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchholz.
