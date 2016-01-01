Jan Flint accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jan Flint, MAMFT
Overview
Jan Flint, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1820 E Sahara Ave Ste 311, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 796-8857
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jan Flint?
About Jan Flint, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1164570586
Frequently Asked Questions
Jan Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jan Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jan Flint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jan Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jan Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.