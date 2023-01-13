See All Physicians Assistants in Wyandotte, MI
Jan Prusinowski, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jan Prusinowski, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Wyandotte, MI. 

Jan Prusinowski works at Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte in Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte
    1500 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 407-7290
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Cyst
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision of Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Very efficient office!
    — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jan Prusinowski, PA-C
    About Jan Prusinowski, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366413411
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jan Prusinowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jan Prusinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jan Prusinowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jan Prusinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jan Prusinowski works at Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte in Wyandotte, MI. View the full address on Jan Prusinowski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jan Prusinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jan Prusinowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jan Prusinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jan Prusinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.