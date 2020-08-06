Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Quail St Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 250-9194
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is an excellent marital therapist. She is empathic, compassionate, and objective. She offers a structured therapy approach based on years of research results conducted by the Gottman Institute. If she has a waiting list, she is worth the wait!
About Dr. Jana Anderson, PSY.D
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801963285
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.