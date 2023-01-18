Jana Kimberlin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Kimberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jana Kimberlin, NP
Overview of Jana Kimberlin, NP
Jana Kimberlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Jana Kimberlin's Office Locations
CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jana Kimberlin?
She takes care of our whole family and is amazing. She listens and finds solutions. She is great with both of our kids 17 and 9. Always an easy visit with answers.
About Jana Kimberlin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396126116
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Jana Kimberlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jana Kimberlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jana Kimberlin using Healthline FindCare.
Jana Kimberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jana Kimberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Kimberlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Kimberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Kimberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.