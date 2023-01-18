See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Jana Kimberlin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Jana Kimberlin, NP

Jana Kimberlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jana Kimberlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station
    4401 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2023
    She takes care of our whole family and is amazing. She listens and finds solutions. She is great with both of our kids 17 and 9. Always an easy visit with answers.
    Carly Silva — Jan 18, 2023
    Jana Kimberlin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Jana Kimberlin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Jana Kimberlin, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1396126116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&amp;amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jana Kimberlin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Kimberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jana Kimberlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jana Kimberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Jana Kimberlin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jana Kimberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Kimberlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Kimberlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Kimberlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

