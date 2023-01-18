Overview of Jana Kimberlin, NP

Jana Kimberlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP|Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, MS-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Jana Kimberlin works at CHI St Joseph Health Pediatrics College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.