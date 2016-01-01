Dr. Jana Ortiz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Ortiz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jana Ortiz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kapolei, HI.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Center For Children And Families550 Kunehi St Apt 206, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 674-6641
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
About Dr. Jana Ortiz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669681813
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.