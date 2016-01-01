See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Janay Collins, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janay Collins, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Janay Collins, APRN

Janay Collins, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Janay Collins works at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Genna Sadler, APRN
Genna Sadler, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
4.7 (6)
View Profile
Brandi Botkin, APRN
Brandi Botkin, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Janay Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Lexington
    1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 260-6076

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Janay Collins?

Photo: Janay Collins, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Janay Collins, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Janay Collins to family and friends

Janay Collins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Janay Collins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janay Collins, APRN.

About Janay Collins, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942786371
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Janay Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janay Collins works at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Janay Collins’s profile.

Janay Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janay Collins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janay Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janay Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Janay Collins, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.