Janay Taylor, CRNP
Overview of Janay Taylor, CRNP
Janay Taylor, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Janay Taylor's Office Locations
Taylor Integrated Health2300 Garrison Blvd Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21216 Directions (443) 708-3958Monday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Maryland Physicians Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janay Taylor?
Very professional, fast and efficient.
About Janay Taylor, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952622391
Frequently Asked Questions
Janay Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janay Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janay Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Janay Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janay Taylor.
