See All Family Doctors in Slidell, LA
Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. 

Jane Bell-Pitts works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smh Physicians Network
    901 Gause Blvd Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 280-8970
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jane Bell-Pitts?

    Dec 31, 2020
    Her office staff and she are extremely knowledgeable and easily approachable about any subject. Jane discussed everything I needed to speak to her about in my visit. She did not cut me short. She does this with each visit. Wonderful nurse and staff...
    — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jane Bell-Pitts to family and friends

    Jane Bell-Pitts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jane Bell-Pitts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP.

    About Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881832715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Bell-Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jane Bell-Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Bell-Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Bell-Pitts works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Jane Bell-Pitts’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jane Bell-Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Bell-Pitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Bell-Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Bell-Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.