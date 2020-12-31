Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Bell-Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA.
Jane Bell-Pitts works at
Locations
Smh Physicians Network901 Gause Blvd Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-8970
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her office staff and she are extremely knowledgeable and easily approachable about any subject. Jane discussed everything I needed to speak to her about in my visit. She did not cut me short. She does this with each visit. Wonderful nurse and staff...
About Jane Bell-Pitts, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881832715
Jane Bell-Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Bell-Pitts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Bell-Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Jane Bell-Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Bell-Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Bell-Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Bell-Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.