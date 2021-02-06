Jane Hayes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Hayes, LPC
Overview
Jane Hayes, LPC is a Counselor in Jonesboro, GA.
Locations
- 1 102 W Mimosa Dr, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 997-7070
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Hayes to your entire family. She is patient, compassionate, and very understanding. Thank you for counseling my family and helping them through one of the most difficult times in our lives. You are the best. Sincerely, The Cobb Family
About Jane Hayes, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1114316007
Frequently Asked Questions
