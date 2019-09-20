Jane High, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jane High, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane High, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Jane High works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jane High, Clinical Psychologist2505 21st Ave S Ste 410, Nashville, TN 37212 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jane High?
I have seen Dr. High for ten years off and on and to me, she has been a life-saver. I have nothing but good things to say about her and her approach. She is extremely constructive and when I've been off track, she's given me constructive input about how I may experience a better outcome. I know she is in business because she enjoys helping those who need it. I saw a one star review on Dr. High. All I can say is that reviewer must have been having a very bad day. To me, Dr. High is a solid five stars.
About Jane High, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477635712
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane High accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jane High works at
7 patients have reviewed Jane High. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane High.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.