Dr. Jane Keppel-Benson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jane Keppel-Benson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Blacksburg, VA.
Locations
Jane Keppel-Benson, PhD, LCP102 Broce Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 552-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Keppel-Benson (Jane) off and on for several years during graduate school. Unlike many people in the mental health care field, Jane did not project her own bias or judgment into my life, but rather, helped me navigate my world and make choices that supported me to be the best version of myself. She is wise, compassionate, extremely knowledgeable, and is an inclusive yet critical thinker. She brought fresh ideas to the table, and challenged me to grow, without making me feel belittled or dismissed. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jane Keppel-Benson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
