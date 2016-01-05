See All Clinical Psychologists in Melville, NY
Jane Oberwager, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jane Oberwager, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Melville, NY. 

Jane Oberwager works at Faguna C. Patel D.o. P.l.l.c. in Melville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Faguna C. Patel D.o. P.l.l.c.
    105 Maxess Rd Ste 124, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 261-5413
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2016
    I've been working with Dr. Oberwager for the last year. I've seen many different therapists over the last 25 years and she has been, by far, the best fit for me. Therapy is hard enough...finding the right practitioner who can help you, support you, and guide you on your path to mental health and well-being are all crucial components and in my experience it is not easy to find someone who fits the bill. Dr. Oberwager has been an instrumental part in my health.
    Christine in East Northport, NY — Jan 05, 2016
    Photo: Jane Oberwager, PSY
    About Jane Oberwager, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851464127
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Oberwager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Oberwager works at Faguna C. Patel D.o. P.l.l.c. in Melville, NY. View the full address on Jane Oberwager’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jane Oberwager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Oberwager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Oberwager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Oberwager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

