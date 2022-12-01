Jane Phillips, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jane Phillips, PA-C
Overview
Jane Phillips, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL.
Locations
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 214-9345Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best at what she does. If you are apprehensive about going to an exam for skin cancer, then go see Jane. I have been going to her for many years. Jane will explain the diagnosis to you and the surgical procedures necessary to get rid of the cancer in words that make sense and that you can understand. She is extremely competent but comes across more as a caring friend than a medical practitioner. She will definitely put you at ease. I am starting to have more basal cell cancers as I age. No one likes the idea of having to get biopsies and then potential surgery. However, if you have to go through this, do yourself a favor and see Jane. She is a rare blend of having medical expertise coupled with as they"a great bedside manner". I was very apprehensive about having any more procedures. Take it from me, I have a couple of serious scars from other dermatology practices and the experience was unpleasant. She just did a removal of a basal cell my upper arm and I can't even
About Jane Phillips, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Phillips accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jane Phillips using Healthline FindCare.
Jane Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Jane Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Phillips.
