Jane Phillips, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jane Phillips, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Cape Coral, FL. 

Jane Phillips works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
    632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 214-9345
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Absolutely the best at what she does. If you are apprehensive about going to an exam for skin cancer, then go see Jane. I have been going to her for many years. Jane will explain the diagnosis to you and the surgical procedures necessary to get rid of the cancer in words that make sense and that you can understand. She is extremely competent but comes across more as a caring friend than a medical practitioner. She will definitely put you at ease. I am starting to have more basal cell cancers as I age. No one likes the idea of having to get biopsies and then potential surgery. However, if you have to go through this, do yourself a favor and see Jane. She is a rare blend of having medical expertise coupled with as they"a great bedside manner". I was very apprehensive about having any more procedures. Take it from me, I have a couple of serious scars from other dermatology practices and the experience was unpleasant. She just did a removal of a basal cell my upper arm and I can't even
    Cheryl — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Jane Phillips, PA-C
    About Jane Phillips, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982686697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Phillips, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jane Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Phillips works at Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Jane Phillips’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Jane Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

