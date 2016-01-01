Dr. Jane Ruedi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Ruedi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jane Ruedi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Blue Springs, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 104 NW State Route 7 Ste H, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 228-1344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruedi?
About Dr. Jane Ruedi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912917204
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruedi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruedi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.