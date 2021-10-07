See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Winchester, VA
Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Jane Thompson, LCSW is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Winchester, VA. 

    116 Creekside Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 (540) 533-8952
    Oct 07, 2021
    Jane Thompson is my therapist. She is pretty great. I found her when my insurance recommended her. I meet with her on telehealth. She is always on time. She is organized, professional and competent. Important to me is her warmth, but at the same time she keeps distance, it is hard to find that balance, but she does it-- I'm not looking for a friend, I'm looking for someone that knows her stuff and will move the needle on things that are holding me back. I like her very much. She helps me. Time with her is well spent.
    About Jane Thompson, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720135338
