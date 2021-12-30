See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Jane Trujillo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jane Trujillo, NP

Jane Trujillo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Jane Trujillo works at Colorado Springs Family Prac in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jane Trujillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Family Practice
    2960 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-8891
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2021
    Jane saved my life. I wasn't feeling well, and she did several tests and couldn't find anything wrong in the office, but asked if I would get blood work and a chest x-ray she was going to schedule for me. The results came back showing I had a mass in my chest that turned out to be lung cancer. Between Jane and her staff, they moved quickly for other appointments which ultimately led to surgery to remove a portion of my left lung. Because it was caught early, there was no need for chemo or radiation. I am eternally grateful to her for caring and making it a point to take it a step further instead of just telling me to go home and take some aspirin.
    Diane S. — Dec 30, 2021
    Photo: Jane Trujillo, NP
    About Jane Trujillo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396283586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
