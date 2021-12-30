Jane Trujillo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jane Trujillo, NP
Overview of Jane Trujillo, NP
Jane Trujillo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Jane Trujillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jane Trujillo's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Family Practice2960 N Circle Dr Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 634-8891Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jane Trujillo?
Jane saved my life. I wasn't feeling well, and she did several tests and couldn't find anything wrong in the office, but asked if I would get blood work and a chest x-ray she was going to schedule for me. The results came back showing I had a mass in my chest that turned out to be lung cancer. Between Jane and her staff, they moved quickly for other appointments which ultimately led to surgery to remove a portion of my left lung. Because it was caught early, there was no need for chemo or radiation. I am eternally grateful to her for caring and making it a point to take it a step further instead of just telling me to go home and take some aspirin.
About Jane Trujillo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396283586
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane Trujillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Trujillo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jane Trujillo works at
Jane Trujillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Trujillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.