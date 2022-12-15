Dr. Jane Wolford, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Wolford, OD
Overview of Dr. Jane Wolford, OD
Dr. Jane Wolford, OD is an Optometrist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Optometry.

Dr. Wolford's Office Locations
1
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Longmont1400 DRY CREEK DR, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado300 Exempla Cir Ste 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Wolford and only Dr. Wolford since I was in elementary. My entire family (3 generations) go to her and I can’t say enough good things.
About Dr. Jane Wolford, OD
- Optometry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447392543
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University College Of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolford accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

112 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.