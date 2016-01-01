Janel Milton-Isom, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janel Milton-Isom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janel Milton-Isom, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terrytown, LA.
Oak Street Health Terrytown601 Terry Pkwy Ste O, Terrytown, LA 70056 (504) 384-8439
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
1326661232
Janel Milton-Isom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janel Milton-Isom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janel Milton-Isom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.