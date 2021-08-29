Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janelle Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC
Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Adventist University - MSN/PMHNP.
Janelle Edmondson's Office Locations
Phoenix Health PLLC7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 230, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 208-8099Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's nice to finally find a mental health provider that gets it. She's very kind and compassionate.
About Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Adventist University - MSN/PMHNP
- Southern Adventist University - ASN/BSN
Frequently Asked Questions
Janelle Edmondson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janelle Edmondson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janelle Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Janelle Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janelle Edmondson.
