Overview of Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC

Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Adventist University - MSN/PMHNP.



Janelle Edmondson works at Phoenix Health PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.