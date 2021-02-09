Janelle Jakobi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janelle Jakobi, PA-C
Overview
Janelle Jakobi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Janelle Jakobi works at
Locations
UK Psych8988 S Sheridan Rd Ste D2, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (970) 834-8610
Ratings & Reviews
Janelle is extremely easy to talk to. She's super nice and knowledgeable. Honestly I can't say enough good things about her. Meet her once and you'll be hooked too.
About Janelle Jakobi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538710363
