Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janet Baker, PHD
Dr. Janet Baker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Julianne Gast Psy.d. LLC1117 Fehl Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-1806
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
i loved it. she gave me hope in life. We progressed as we went on.
About Dr. Janet Baker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
