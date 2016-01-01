Dr. Betchkal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Betchkal, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Betchkal, MD
Dr. Janet Betchkal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betchkal's Office Locations
- 1 3 Shircliff Way Ste 134, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-3500
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 384-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Betchkal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700881976
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
