Janet Brinn accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Janet Brinn, PSY
Overview
Janet Brinn, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Janet Brinn works at
Locations
Janet Z. Brinn Psyd Inc48 E Hollister St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 929-0935
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Janet Brinn, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548310600
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Brinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Janet Brinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Brinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Brinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Brinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.