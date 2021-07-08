Janet Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Cooper, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janet Cooper, APRN
Janet Cooper, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Cooper's Office Locations
- 1 1938 Mountain Laurel Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 665-7978
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is great
About Janet Cooper, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578911889
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Cooper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.