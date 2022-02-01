Janet Delaney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Delaney, NP
Overview
Janet Delaney, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Janet Delaney works at
Locations
-
1
East Manatee Health and Wellness1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 751-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Janet Delaney is amazing! I was a new patient and have seen her a couple times now. She is very thorough, professional, friendly and knowledgeable. I’m very picky about who I trust for my medical care. She is honest and direct but also, kind and caring. I am definitely not one for a bad bedside manner and that is NOT the case here. I feel very comfortable talking to her about anything, which I feel is of upmost importance when it comes to our health.
About Janet Delaney, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1407811086
Education & Certifications
- Ball State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Delaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Delaney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Delaney works at
7 patients have reviewed Janet Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Delaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.