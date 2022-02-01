See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Janet Delaney, NP

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Janet Delaney, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. 

Janet Delaney works at Southeast Family Healthcare Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Manatee Health and Wellness
    1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 751-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Anemia
Anxiety
Acne
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Janet Delaney is amazing! I was a new patient and have seen her a couple times now. She is very thorough, professional, friendly and knowledgeable. I’m very picky about who I trust for my medical care. She is honest and direct but also, kind and caring. I am definitely not one for a bad bedside manner and that is NOT the case here. I feel very comfortable talking to her about anything, which I feel is of upmost importance when it comes to our health.
    DDiBuono — Feb 01, 2022
    Photo: Janet Delaney, NP
    About Janet Delaney, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407811086
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ball State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Delaney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Delaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Delaney works at Southeast Family Healthcare Center in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Janet Delaney’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Janet Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Delaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.