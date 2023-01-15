Janet Feinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Feinstein, RD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janet Feinstein, RD is a Dietitian in New York, NY.
Janet Feinstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2111Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Feinstein?
I have been seeing her for a few years now. Janet is calm, patient, supportive and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Janet Feinstein, RD
- Dietetics
- English
- 1659628899
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Feinstein works at
27 patients have reviewed Janet Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.