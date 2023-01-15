See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in New York, NY
Janet Feinstein, RD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janet Feinstein, RD

Dietetics
5.0 (27)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janet Feinstein, RD is a Dietitian in New York, NY. 

Janet Feinstein works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2111
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Janet Feinstein?

Jan 15, 2023
I have been seeing her for a few years now. Janet is calm, patient, supportive and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
— Jan 15, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Janet Feinstein, RD
How would you rate your experience with Janet Feinstein, RD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Janet Feinstein to family and friends

Janet Feinstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Janet Feinstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet Feinstein, RD.

About Janet Feinstein, RD

Specialties
  • Dietetics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659628899
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Janet Feinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Janet Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janet Feinstein works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Janet Feinstein’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Janet Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Feinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Janet Feinstein, RD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.