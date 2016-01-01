Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universiy Of Missouri Columbia Psychology Department.
Dr. Hibel works at
Locations
-
1
Janet Hibel Ph.d PA8259 N Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 313-0730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD
- Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821101114
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Counseling Center
- Universiy Of Missouri Columbia Psychology Department
- American Board Of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hibel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hibel works at
Dr. Hibel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibel.
