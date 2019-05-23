Janet Hughes, MSCP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Hughes, MSCP
Offers telehealth
Janet Hughes, MSCP is a Counselor in Alpharetta, GA.
Family Mgmt. Systems Inc.11815 Northfall Ln Ste 1006, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 240-8372Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday11:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Janet has been very helpful in my working thru the death of my wife. She is caring and knowledgeable. She has just the right touch in dealing with me. Highly recommend.
- Counseling
- English
- 1306956388
- Georgia State University University
Janet Hughes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Janet Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.