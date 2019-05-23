See All Counselors in Alpharetta, GA
Janet Hughes, MSCP

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janet Hughes, MSCP is a Counselor in Alpharetta, GA. 

Janet Hughes works at Family Management Systems, Inc. in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Mgmt. Systems Inc.
    11815 Northfall Ln Ste 1006, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 240-8372
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2019
    Janet has been very helpful in my working thru the death of my wife. She is caring and knowledgeable. She has just the right touch in dealing with me. Highly recommend.
    — May 23, 2019
    Photo: Janet Hughes, MSCP
    About Janet Hughes, MSCP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306956388
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia State University University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Hughes, MSCP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Hughes works at Family Management Systems, Inc. in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Janet Hughes’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Janet Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

